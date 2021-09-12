CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owasco, NY

Look back: Owasco seawall options supported at forum

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 4 days ago

OWASCO — About 100 people who came to hear about ways to fix the century-old Owasco Lake seawall showed overwhelming support for some extra features in the work. The public listened to three options presented by Konski Engineers of Syracuse to improve the deteriorating seawall. In a show of hands in the Emerson Park Pavilion, they showed their desire for the project to get under way, and for something more than the most basic upgrade.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Owasco, NY
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seawall#Owasco Lake#Konski Engineers

Comments / 0

Community Policy