Look back: Owasco seawall options supported at forum
OWASCO — About 100 people who came to hear about ways to fix the century-old Owasco Lake seawall showed overwhelming support for some extra features in the work. The public listened to three options presented by Konski Engineers of Syracuse to improve the deteriorating seawall. In a show of hands in the Emerson Park Pavilion, they showed their desire for the project to get under way, and for something more than the most basic upgrade.auburnpub.com
