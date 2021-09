I've lived in the Bangor area for all of my conscious life. I don't remember life before living in the river town of Winterport so, I consider myself a local. I have moved around from town to town within the Bangor area, living on Fern Street in Bangor for my first "adult" apartment, living in Orono with my brother for a short while, renting in Old Town, owning a home in Alton, now living in Eddington. And, that's not even all of the places in the past 16 years of adulthood that I've lived at.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO