CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions place left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcgOl_0bteRwNs00

The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Decker would be “down for a little bit” after sustaining the injury in practice. Decker is expected to miss about a month.

Rookie Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, will likely replace Decker in the lineup when Detroit opens the season Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlWrA_0bteRwNs00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, game info and much more

Decker, 28, started all 16 games last season and has made 71 starts since the Lions drafted him in the first round in 2016. He missed eight games in 2017 and one game in 2019.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan talks 49ers’ CB options with Jason Verrett injured; Richard Sherman ‘always a possibility’

863 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Could Richard Sherman return to the San Francisco 49ers? Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't eliminating the possibility following the likely loss of starting cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he fears Verrett suffered a torn ACL, ending the season again for the often-injured veteran cornerback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions planning to be without Taylor Decker for season opener

Allen Park — It remains unknown when Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker suffered a finger injury that kept him off the practice field Thursday, but from the sounds of it, the team isn't counting on him to play in Sunday's season-opener against San Francisco. "Yeah, obviously Taylor is one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Network#Jaguars
profootballrumors.com

Raheem Mostert Out For The Year, 49ers Signing Kerryon Johnson To PS

Unfortunate news for 49ers fans. It appears running back Raheem Mostert won’t be returning in a couple of months after all. Instead, Mostert will have surgery on his knee that will sideline him for the rest of the season, he announced himself on Twitter. In a responsive move, the 49ers...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Lions: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford assess their performance in return from injury

405 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. High on the list of positives for the San Francisco 49ers in their season-opening 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday was the performance of pass rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, who were both effective in their first games back from injuries that held them out for most of the 2020 season.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

49ers place Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on injured reserve

52 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have announced that running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett have been placed on injured reserve. Both will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.
NFL
MLive.com

Detroit Lions officially rule out Taylor Decker; Michael Brockers among 4 questionable

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out left tackle Taylor Decker for their season opener on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Decker injured his finger during a pass-blocking rep at Wednesday’s practice and could miss several weeks. He was scheduled to consult with a specialist on Friday afternoon to determine whether he requires surgery.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions weigh offensive line options with Taylor Decker all but ruled out

Allen Park — Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed Friday the team expects to be without left tackle Taylor Decker for Sunday's season opener. Additionally, the absence may extend multiple weeks depending on the prognosis for the hand/finger injury he suffered during Wednesday's practice. Campbell noted the injury occurred when Decker...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions OL in trouble vs. 49ers after Decker injures hand

With Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and the 49ers coming to town to open the NFL season Sunday, the Detroit Lions need their offensive line to be at its best in order to have a chance to spring the upset. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Friday that left tackle...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Taylor Decker out, Penei Sewell has been taking reps at left tackle

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Taylor Decker wouldn’t be able to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, he named a few candidates to take his place. But one of the contenders seems to be above the others. According to multiple reporters, Penei Sewell said after Friday’s practice...
NFL
The Oakland Press

Taylor Decker placed on IR list, could miss four weeks

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has undergone finger surgery, and will miss the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season. According to NFL Network, Decker has been placed on the injured reserve list, following his surgery. Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell had expressed excitement regarding seeing...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy