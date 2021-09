One of Washington County’s largest employers reached a milestone on Tuesday. The Riverside Casino and Golf Resort opened 15 years ago this week. Over 26 million people have visited the casino, though one of the bigger impacts it’s made has been through the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. The non-profit license holder for the casino has awarded nearly $47 million to businesses and organizations in southeast Iowa through competitive and municipal grants. Riverside Casino’s Director of Marketing Damon John explains how they helped support the community during the Iowa derecho, “Our 15 year anniversary coincides pretty closely with the anniversary of the derecho in eastern Iowa. And our company donated $500,000 to derecho relief efforts with $100,000 of that going to the American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa. Certainly being in business and having all of our guests come through here and being community minded allows us to donate to those causes and help the community out.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO