Language school that provides resources and HOPE to children with hearing disabilities seeing its first graduates

When he was 2, Eli Stachofsky and his parents were told he was profoundly deaf. “Ironically, my mom started comforting the nurse because the nurse started to break down and was feeling a great deal of compassion for my parents,” Stachofsky said. “My mom just felt a great sense of calmness and was really able to comfort the nurse and be like, ‘we’re going to be able to work our way through this.’ ”