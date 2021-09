With a combined 19 goals conceded and one scored it has been a disastrous start to the new Premier League season for both Norwich and Arsenal. The former might have expected a tough start on their return to the top flight but, while the Gunners were well aware of the harsh hand dealt by the fixture list in their first three games, no one would consider three defeats from three with nine goals against to be an acceptable start to the campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO