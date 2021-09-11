‘What Does It All Mean?’
If you can read only one legal analysis about the ruling in the Epic-Apple lawsuit, let it be John Voorhees’s at MacStories:. While the decision is undeniably a win for Apple in many respects, it’s also a decidedly mixed bag. I’ve taken the time to read Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ 185-page decision and having written an in-depth look at the issues going into the trial, I thought I’d follow up with what the Court’s ruling is likely to mean for Epic and Apple as well as all developers and consumers.sixcolors.com
