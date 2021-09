I am a retired physician and bioethicist. Over the years, I’ve given extensive consideration to the fair allocation of limited resources in medicine. For instance, there are not enough transplantable organs to meet the needs. People die waiting for an organ. This has caused some to suggest that there should be a penalty for someone who has destroyed an organ due to personal choices, such as the alcoholic who has ruined her liver through alcohol abuse. I do not subscribe to this belief. Physicians step onto a slippery slope when treatment decisions include considering how the patient came to acquire the disease. These decisions should be based on need and the chance of success. For instance, an alcoholic who is still drinking will have a decreased chance of long-term success of the liver transplant, and that should be taken into consideration when deciding whether this person should receive a transplant.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO