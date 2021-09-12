CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday's letters: Disrespecting Gen. Lee, attacking life, taking responsibility, more

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 8, the state of Virginia removed a monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a criminal act against a U.S. citizen. In 1975, Lee's full rights of citizenship were posthumously restored by a joint congressional resolution effective June 13, 1865. At the signing ceremony, President Gerald R. Ford acknowledged the discovery of Lee's Oath of Allegiance in the National Archives and remarked, "General Lee's character has been an example to succeeding generations, making the restoration of his citizenship an event in which every American can take pride."

