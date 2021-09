It was a fairytale, but it wasn’t a dream. For the past two nights in New York, Emma Raducanu had been falling asleep visualising the moment of winning the US Open, fantasising about the climb up to the players’ box and the feeling of dropping into the arms of her team in triumphant celebration. On Saturday night those visions became a reality, as the 18-year-old completed her unprecedented and sensational US Open run with a stunning win over Leylah Fernandez to cap off one of the most remarkable and unlikely victories in British sporting history.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO