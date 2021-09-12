CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 03:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to 115. * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Baltimore County in northern Maryland Baltimore City in northern Maryland * Until midnight EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baltimore... Pikesville Cockeysville... Towson Catonsville... Woodlawn Randallstown... Owings Mills Milford Mill... Reisterstown Lochearn... Mays Chapel Timonium... Hampton Lutherville-Timonium... Garrison Lutherville... Hunt Valley Brooklandville... Sparks Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fluvanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fluvanna The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Fluvanna County in central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Monticello, Nahor, Antioch and Union Mills. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area during the next hour.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia West Central Glynn County in southeastern Georgia South Central Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nahunta, Waynesville, Raybon, Atkinson and Hortense. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and east central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Morrison The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lastrup, or 9 miles northeast of Little Falls, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lastrup around 630 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE AND NORTHERN KENT COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
KENT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Goochland FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ARLINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE SOUTHWESTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA AND THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall along with numerous reports of high water and flooded roadways across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Falls Church... Rosslyn Crystal City... Reagan National Airport Lincolnia... Lake Barcroft Ballston... Seven Corners Barcroft... Baileys Crossroads Westover... Cherrydale Rock Creek... Bolling Air Force FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, including highways 299, 395, the cities of Alturas, Canby and Willow Creek. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 140 east of Bly, 395 and highway 31 between Summer Lake and Lakeview. * WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds could also lead to enhanced fire behavior on existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eddy County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Eddy County through 500 PM MDT At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, or 18 miles southwest of Carlsbad, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Advisory area, with locally higher amounts possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Whites City and Lincoln National Forest.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 638 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanford, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Casselberry, Lake Jessup, Geneva, Chuluota, Goldenrod and Sanford Airport.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Richmond; Henrico FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orangeburg, Brookdale, Elloree, Edisto Gardens, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, North, Rowesville, Woodford, Cordova, Edisto, Prince of Orange Mall, Wilkinson Heights and Yonder Field. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 141 and 159.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Stearns County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paynesville, or 26 miles northeast of Willmar, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Albany and Richmond around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cold Spring, Rockville, Avon, St. Joseph, Collegeville, Waite Park and Sartell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland Southern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 1145 PM EDT Thursday. * At 536 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Damascus Harry Grove Stadium... Ballenger Creek Mount Airy... Walkersville Braddock Heights... New Market Linganore-Bartonsville... Discovery-Spring Garden Clover Hill... Green Valley Adamstown... Jefferson Buckeystown... Libertytown Monrovia... Ijamsville Park Mills... Mount Pleasant Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE AND NORTHERN KENT COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT

