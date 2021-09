The arrival of autumn is a magical time in Metro Detroit. Leaves begin to change colors, the air is crisp with changing temperatures, and harvest season makes its appearance with full force. While the tricks and treats of Halloween are one major draw during the fall, other Detroiters are particularly fond of less spooky activities – and these seven fantastic cider and donut mills will get you ready for the new season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO