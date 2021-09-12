CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why isn't Justin Fields starting? Bears shelter rookie QB behind starter Andy Dalton

By Madison Williams
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Sunday Night Football game of the year will showcase the Bears vs. Rams. The Bears, instead of starting the rookie quarterback Justin Fields, will start Andy Dalton, the 33-year-old NFL veteran who signed with Chicago back in March after one season with the Cowboys. Dalton started nine games last season in Dallas following the injury to Dak Prescott, throwing 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while leading the Cowboys to a 4-5 record in his starts.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This better not be the reason Andy Dalton is starting

The Chicago Bears had a lot of excitement surrounding them as Training Camp started to begin. They traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to surprisingly draft Justin Fields. Nobody expected the Bears to make a move like that going it but it appeared that they have their new franchise quarterback. It still appears that way but there is no excitement around it anymore based on the way things have gone lately.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Will Justin Fields start for Bears in Week 2? Matt Nagy explains QB plans moving forward

Justin Fields didn’t just take the field on “Sunday Night Football” in his NFL debut. The first-round rookie was also the only Bears quarterback to score a touchdown against the Rams, capping Chicago’s longest drive of the evening with a read-option run. Now, the question is: What happens next? Andy Dalton was serviceable but unspectacular in the Bears’ 20-point loss to Los Angeles, so is it possible Fields will get the call in Week 2? Could coach Matt Nagy actually turn the keys over to the first-year signal-caller for Chicago’s home opener against the Bengals?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
arcamax.com

If fans accept Andy Dalton as the Chicago Bears starting QB over Justin Fields, here's the next question: How much patience will Matt Nagy show him?

Have we reached the acceptance stage yet, Chicago?. Bears coach Matt Nagy has stuck by his plan to start Andy Dalton instead of Justin Fields, and no decibel of shouting from fans/former players/national talking heads/local talking heads appears to have changed that decision heading into the season opener. Well, maybe...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rookies#American Football#Cowboys#Bengals#Ohio State#Jersey#Mvp#Bills#Nflnetwork#Patriots
chatsports.com

Bears: Another former quarterback weighs in on Justin Fields situation

Everyone from ESPN analysts to the local gas station attendant wants to weigh in on the Chicago Bears quarterback situation. We already heard what Steve Young and Warren Moon had to say about it, so why not another former quarterback? This time, that quarterback is not going to make the Hall of Fame, and in fact, was more of a backup in the NFL than a starter, but that does not mean his opinion is any less important, right? He weighs in specifically about Justin Fields.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans believe Bears QB Justin Fields will win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made a strong impression during the preseason, where he showed that he was ready to step in as QB1. But with Matt Nagy insisting on sticking with his quarterback plan — the one where Fields sits behind Andy Dalton — it wasn’t completely unexpected when Nagy reiterated that Dalton will be Chicago’s starting quarterback in Week 1.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Matthew Stafford, Rams Cruise Past Andy Dalton, Bears; Justin Fields Scores TD

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Chicago Bears for the third straight season. Los Angeles beat Chicago 34-14 in Sunday's NFC showdown at SoFi Stadium to kickstart the Matthew Stafford era with a win. Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the way for the Rams, who improved to 1-0 as they look to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans might call the police on Matt Nagy for not benching Andy Dalton for Justin Fields

It took one drive for Chicago Bears fans to start calling for quarterback Andy Dalton to be benched in favor of rookie Justin Fields. If Bears head coach Matt Nagy hoped Chicago fans might take a wait-and-see approach to the quarterback spot, they have. They waited for the season-opener to arrive. They saw one drive of Andy Dalton. And they decided they want nothing to do with him.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: It is time for Matt Nagy to be let go as head coach

The Chicago Bears are one of the worst ran organizations in the National Football League. They went into 2021 telling everyone that they believe they can be good. In doing that, they decided to start Andy Dalton in week one over Justin Fields who they drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He wasn’t bad in his first game but there is nothing he did that Justin Fields can’t do. In addition to that, there are plenty of things that Fields can do that Dalton can’t.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy