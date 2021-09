Six weeks after Lollapalooza barreled ahead despite rising concerns about the Delta variant and COVID-19, little seems able to get in the way of music festivals this fall save Mother Nature herself and poor planning. Last weekend saw one of the most anticipated of the season return: Pitchfork Festival, the three-day Chicago event that showcases critical darlings and rising stars (yet somehow no Peppa Pig!). Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu topped a lineup full of artists to please most music nerds — and one that delivered many of the standout performances that a discerning showcase like Pitchfork promises. Here are the highs, lows, and whoas of what we saw over the weekend.

