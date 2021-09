London-based grime party Boxed is coming to an end after eight years of events and releases. A party at London's Corsica Studios this Friday, 17th September will be the final event from the group, which originally launched with Slackk, Logos, Mr. Mitch and Oil Gang at the helm in 2013. Their final party will see them welcome their "wish list of London talent" to Corsica Studios, with sets on the night from Grandmixxer, Slimzee & Boylan, and Mak10.

