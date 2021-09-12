PeakyLife - Unofficial Parklife Afterparty

Nique presents the Rêveuse Dinner Show & All White Afterparty NYC Fashion Week hosted by Skorpios (5 E. 54th St.) on Friday, September 10th from 8pm - 4:30am. Stimulate your senses and travel to Greece with dinner and a soundscape experience in Midtown complemented by a special sound bath performance by Alexandria Tava. Dinner includes complimentary champagne with food. Appetizers include a choice of BluePoint Oysters or a Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail from the Raw Bar, Octopus, a Dip Trio of Hummus featuring Spicy Feta and Tzatziki with toasted Pita Bread, and a Burrata or Greek Salad. Entrees include a choice of Athenian style Lobster, bucatini pasta, grape tomatoes and lemon zest, Lamb Chops, Salmon with dill and pine nut crust, lentils, bacon and evo or Roasted Free Range Chicken with lemon garlic roasted potatoes, capers and rosemary. Desserts include a choice of Baklava or Fruit Trio Sorbet. All white clothing is encouraged but not mandatory. Tickets begin at $30 and can be purchased by visiting, eventbrite.com.
Comments / 0