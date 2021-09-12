CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PeakyLife - Unofficial Parklife Afterparty

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Join us for the unofficial Parklife Afterparty for a night of House & Techno curated by the very best of our House DJs. This event occurred in September 2021.

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Wack - Residents Rave at The Bongo Club

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:15am) Wack is back and returning to The Bongo Club for our first event since the reopening of nightclubs. To celebrate, we're bringing our friends Joe Highet and Juan. BACK AGAIN. £2/£5 Entry // Residents Rave. Wack is back and returning to The Bongo Club
skiddle.com

Live Forever

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Friday nights are Live Forever, your weekly fix of Indie Floorfillers old and new - Drinks from £2.50 all night - Manchester Freshers 2021. Venue Manchester Presents:. Live Forever - Manchester Freshers 2021. Live Forever is your weekly Friday of Indie Floorfillers old and
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
#Afterparty#Parklife#Electro House#House Techno
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss First Wedding Dress Photo Leaks

WWE Alexa Bliss and fiance, Ryan Cabrera were recently seen in a creative engagement photoshoot that featured some of their favorite couple spots, including a bedroom shot in a dress. She took to her Instagram account and posted the pictures. She captioned: “Thank you @people for the interview! We are...
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer top – and looks incredible

Louise Redknapp ensured she took centre stage when she attended a movie premiere in London on Monday night. The 46-year-old looked stunning for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening, wearing a sheer black top teamed with smart black shorts and red knee-high boots. Louise finished off the fashionable ensemble with...
talesbuzz.com

Madonna adds veil to leather outfit at VMAs 2021 afterparty

The “Vogue” singer continued to turn heads on Sunday when she donned a veil and a black bodysuit for a VMAs 2021 afterparty at 1Oak. Photos show the 63-year-old singer getting out of a car wearing the elaborate headpiece and sunglasses along with fishnet stockings, and lots of gold jewelry.
Telegraph

Parklife, review: Dave and Stormzy ensure the festival ends in a blaze of glory

While most festivals try to keep up with a generation’s increasing disregard for genre by offering them a little bit of everything, this year’s Parklife festival was a fiercely focused affair. Gone were the handfuls of indie-rock bands usually present at Manchester’s Heaton Park (Liam Gallagher headlined in 2018, Lewis Capaldi was booked to play the 2020 event) and instead, fans were offered a lineup that focused on hip-hop.
Only In Michigan

These 7 Cider And Donut Mills Around Detroit Will Put You In The Mood For Fall

The arrival of autumn is a magical time in Metro Detroit. Leaves begin to change colors, the air is crisp with changing temperatures, and harvest season makes its appearance with full force. While the tricks and treats of Halloween are one major draw during the fall, other Detroiters are particularly fond of less spooky activities – and these seven fantastic cider and donut mills will get you ready for the new season.
skiddle.com

ABGT450 Official Afterparty

Join us at Lafayette London on Saturday 4th September for the Official ABGT450 Afterparty. Fewer than 6% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. Join us at Lafayette London on Saturday 4th September for the Official ABGT450 Afterparty as we celebrate 450 episodes of
EDMTunes

[WATCH] Cirez D & Pryda Afterparty at ARC Music Festival

It’s time to get your dose of Cirez D today. A fan has posted the full ARC Music Festival performance of Eric Prydz as his techno alias on YouTube. Fans from around the world can watch the Cirez D performance, erasing any kind of serious FOMO. Chicago’s ARC Music Festival...
skiddle.com

N'Calma Worldwords

6:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 9:00pm) N'Calma Collective comes back with it's productions and Hootananny Brixton will be home for the next Worldwords event. Music, Poetry, Talks & Records. This event occurred in September 2021.
dancingastronaut.com

A comprehensive guide to the Brooklyn Mirage, Avant Gardner’s EZoo afterparties

The 2021 Labor Day Weekend signals many ticket holders’ return to festivals since the COVID-19 pandemic put live, large-scale events on hold for nearly two years. From September 3 – 5, droves of electronic music enthusiasts will flock to Randall’s Island for the annual Electric Zoo music festival, and while soon-to-be attendees undoubtedly have their schedules planned to a tee, Dancing Astronaut is here to help EZoo-goers devise their afterparty plans.
skiddle.com

Wireless Afterparty - Hip Hop x Bashment x Afrobeats

This event occurred in September 2021. 'Pon Di River Pon Di Bank, Kick Out Yuh Shoes Because Yuh Foot Dem Nuh Cramp, Inna Di River Pan Di Bank'. Get ready to 'Nuh Linga' & 'Split In The Middle' as
Vibe

Wizkid And Tems’ Unofficial Song Of The Summer, “Essence” Hits No. 1

“Essence,” everyone’s favorite soundtrack to this summer, has topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, reaching No. 1. According to MRC Data, it jumped from No. 3 with an 11 percent improvement—which made it the most-heard song in the radio format. The monumental feat makes this Wizkid’s first leading No. 1 after snagging his first joint No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay with Drake’s “One Dance,” in 2016. This is 26-year-old Tems’ first No. 1 and first entry onto this chart. The intoxicatingly sexy song snagged the No. 1 spot after spending nine weeks on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, but it’s worth noting that...
cititour.com

Nique Present: Reveuse Dinner Show & All White Afterparty at Skorpios

Nique presents the Rêveuse Dinner Show & All White Afterparty NYC Fashion Week hosted by Skorpios (5 E. 54th St.) on Friday, September 10th from 8pm - 4:30am. Stimulate your senses and travel to Greece with dinner and a soundscape experience in Midtown complemented by a special sound bath performance by Alexandria Tava. Dinner includes complimentary champagne with food. Appetizers include a choice of BluePoint Oysters or a Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail from the Raw Bar, Octopus, a Dip Trio of Hummus featuring Spicy Feta and Tzatziki with toasted Pita Bread, and a Burrata or Greek Salad. Entrees include a choice of Athenian style Lobster, bucatini pasta, grape tomatoes and lemon zest, Lamb Chops, Salmon with dill and pine nut crust, lentils, bacon and evo or Roasted Free Range Chicken with lemon garlic roasted potatoes, capers and rosemary. Desserts include a choice of Baklava or Fruit Trio Sorbet. All white clothing is encouraged but not mandatory. Tickets begin at $30 and can be purchased by visiting, eventbrite.com.
onstageblog.com

The ' Unofficial Bridgerton Musical': A Chat with Barlow and Bear

It started with a text from Abigail Barlow to Emily Bear amidst the anxieties of COVID-19 quarantine. The message included the beginnings of “Ocean Away,” an emotionally charged ballad from the perspective of two Bridgerton main characters, Daphne and Simon, as they battle their feelings for each other and their own pride. From there, a musical phenomenon was born – leading to 36 million likes on TikTok, a debut performance at Broadway’s Elsie Fest, and even an invitation to sing at the Kennedy Center Honors. Now, the duo is preparing for the reveal of the unofficial Bridgerton musical album, set to release on Friday, September 10th.
skiddle.com

School Of Electronic Music Salford

Come and tuck in to an afternoon feast of bangers!. Our return sees us venture into pastures new, as we head over the border into
MUSIC

