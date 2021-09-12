PeakyLife - Unofficial Parklife Afterparty

“Essence,” everyone’s favorite soundtrack to this summer, has topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, reaching No. 1. According to MRC Data, it jumped from No. 3 with an 11 percent improvement—which made it the most-heard song in the radio format. The monumental feat makes this Wizkid’s first leading No. 1 after snagging his first joint No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay with Drake’s “One Dance,” in 2016. This is 26-year-old Tems’ first No. 1 and first entry onto this chart. The intoxicatingly sexy song snagged the No. 1 spot after spending nine weeks on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, but it’s worth noting that...

