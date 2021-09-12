St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

The Minnesota Boat Club (MBC), the first official athletic organization in the state, is commemorating its sesquicentennial with two days of races, tours and events. The Minnesota Boat Club, the first official athletic organization and a member of the US Rowing Association, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. For 150 years, MBC has been rowing on the Mississippi River. The boat club has resided on Raspberry Island between the downtown riverfront and the west side of St. Paul under the Wabasha Street bridge. The goal of the events is to share MBC history and stories with the public, as well as mark the sesquicentennial with MBC’s current members and alumni from Minnesota and Canada. In Downtown St. Paul, the Pike Island Challenge Head Race and 1000m Alumni Exhibition Sprint Race will take place. Come watch the dual races on the Mississippi River from Upper Landing Park where there will be a view of the finish line, MBC ambassadors, food trucks, and information about MBC. Sunday, September 12, 2021, free tours of the Historic Minnesota Boat Club Boathouse Guided tours start at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Raspberry Island, 1 Wabasha St. So., St. Paul Tours meet in the MBC parking lot. No RSVP needed.

