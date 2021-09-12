Party After The Park

NEWS + EVENTS: Tacos & Tequila goes from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street. Visit tacosandtequilaorlando.com for more ... On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., master sommelier Andy McNamara will host an exclusive tasting of wines from J. Denuzière at Digress Wine. Cost is $125 ... The Mills 50 Parking Lot Party happens Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. behind Conrad's Shanty. Food vendors participating include Cholo Dogs, Pizza Slut and Hot Asian Buns ... Morimoto Asia and the Good Salt Restaurant Group host Ramen Rumble 4 Sept. 28 with two sessions, one from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the other from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Chefs from Morimoto Asia, Seito Sushi, Susuru, Tampa's Ichicoro Ramen, Ramen Takagi and Yugiri Ramen Project will participate. Tickets are $80.
