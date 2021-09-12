CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Women Remixed, But Not Reimagined

By Karen Grigsby Bates
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Bethany Morrow was asked to write a new take on the beloved classic, she agreed on one condition: The new March family would look nothing like the old. Joanna March is passionate and very good with words, yet as a young girl, she trained herself to keep her thoughts to herself and her family.

