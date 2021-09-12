Emotionally Intelligent Minds Know How to Bridge the Perspective Gap

Today's Mopar performers stand on some tall shoulders. Today's Dodge is a sleek, high-performance powerhouse that sits at the Stellantis table of brands servicing a constellation of needs across the globe, from the nimble and economical Fiat line-up to the indestructible workhorse Ram truck. There isn't a country or market segment that Stellantis doesn't satisfy, and the Dodge brand is currently the darling of the domestic high-performance universe that hot rodders enjoy so much. The past has a lot to do with that, and any gathering of old Dodge cars is sure to attract owners of newer Dodge machinery, like the 5.7-liter R/T, 392ci Scat Pack, and the largest and most powerful line-up of muscle cars on the planet: the Hellcat.
