Emotionally Intelligent Minds Know How to Bridge the Perspective Gap

Two American legends go head to head in yet another battle. America is a land full of competition whether it's in the world of automotive manufacturing, racing, or modification cars seem to fit right within that attitude. From the battlefields of the American Revolution to the drag strips of Detroit, natural rivals always form in an aggressive struggle to take the title of the best. This is best reflected when looking back at the first muscle car revolution in which cars across multiple brands went head to head grinding gears and throwing beers at the first hot rod to pull up to the light. Fortunately, in the age of the second muscle car revolution, we have technology on the side of the enthusiasts which allows us to capture these mini battles on camera for the world to see. This brings us to today’s race between two automotive legends including one of the rarest American muscle machines to date.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO