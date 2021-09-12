CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bilyeu: Abandoning hope and a story idea

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YF1Gl_0bteNp3x00

Dante Alighieri, the extraordinary poet who wrote the Divine Comedy ( The Inferno is the best-known and, I would guess, the most-often-studied portion of it), died 800 years ago this week.

Upon learning of this notable anniversary a few months ago, my first thought – which should not surprise anyone, especially regular readers – was, “I need to do a story about that.”

A recipe story, specifically.

I tried to remember, after not having read the text for what feels like eight centuries, what foods are mentioned in the trilogy. Which circle of Hell was reserved for the gluttons? (The third.) And what would Dante himself have eaten in medieval Italy, both pre- and post-exile? (In Florence, where he was born in 1265; Verona, where he spent much time after being exiled in 1302, and Ravenna, where he died in 1321.)

I borrowed books from the library and started brushing up on the long-forgotten (though often-referenced) works. I looked up recipes, including some that offered highly entertaining translations from the original Italian thanks to Google.

I even found out that there’s a Disney Great Parodies version of the Inferno , in which Mickey Mouse and his friends are performing the story, and a graphic novel of the Divine Comedy adapted for teens.

Frankly, I started to feel as though I was cramming for the oral defense of a doctoral dissertation. As I traveled down the proverbial worm hole following tangents, the Dante story started to overwhelm me.

Alas, the words “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here” seemed to loom large. With disappointment, I abandoned both hope and my plans for the recipe feature.

But that doesn’t mean I can’t give you the Cliffs Notes version of what would have been the story. (We all know most of us read those cheat sheets instead of the books anyway, right?)

Dante referenced bread in the Divine Comedy , and pane sciocco — bread without salt — has long been served in Tuscany, where Florence is located. It is mentioned in Canto 17 of Paradiso : “You are to know the bitter taste of others’ bread, how salty it is .... “

Leftovers of the saltless loaf might have found their way into ribollita , which translates to “reboiled.” It’s a humble and economical soup, representative of cucina povera (food of poverty), and contains black kale, savoy cabbage, cannellini beans, and any other available vegetables you might want to add. These are all cooked in water to form a broth that is then thickened with the bread.

Or, perhaps, slices of bread might have been grilled and rubbed with garlic to make fettunta , which is a garlic bread in its simplest form without the cheese(s) that we tend to bury our versions under.

And castagnaccio , a not-very-sweet cake (though there are raisins in it), also dates from medieval times; but it bucks the trend and doesn’t include bread. Instead, its essential ingredient is chestnut flour, and it’s made slightly savory with a hint of rosemary and some pine nuts.

I think this would have made an absolutely lovely menu, but admittedly one that is better suited to cooler weather in the fall.

So it was good to have made my trek along with Dante, through his circles and cantos and cities.

But it was also good to then leave him, until it’s time for a hearty and substantial medieval Italian meal.

