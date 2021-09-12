CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Aiming for 10,000 steps? It turns out 7,000 could be enough to cut your risk of early death

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U40VQ_0bteNVbX00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Many Australians are walking for their permitted fitness activity during lockdown. Some, emerging from winter hibernation, are taking part in STEPtember — a global initiative to raise money for cerebral palsy services and research.

The goal for participants is to reach 10,000 steps each day during the month of September. Indeed, 10,000 steps is the de-facto target around the world that many people associate with being fit, healthy and ageing well.

Now, a new study says a lower — and more achievable — daily goal of 7,000 steps will still yield substantial health benefits.

From marketing to medical advice

The 10,000 step benchmark originated from a marketing campaign rather than a specific health objective. A Japanese company (Yamasa Corporation) built a campaign for their new step-tracker off the momentum of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The pedometer’s brand name — Manpo-Kei means 10,000 step meter in English — and a new phenomenon was born.

The new study from the US in 2,100 adults aged over 40 found that while 10,000 steps may well be an optimal health goal, adults can still achieve significant health benefits from only 7,000 steps per day.

The researchers in the new study collected data using wearable sensors (triaxial accelerometers similar to those used in smartwatches and phones) and followed participants over a period of around ten years.

Researchers looked at the average step counts and analyzed the risk of death (after controlling for other factors that might influence the result, like poor health, smoking, and diet).

Compared to adults who walked less than 7,000 steps per day on average, those who reached between 7,000 and 9,999 steps per day had a 60% to 70% lower risk of early death from any cause.

The effect was the same for both men and women. But there wasn’t significant further reduction in the risk of early death for those who walked more than 10,000 steps.

The effective step target might be even lower in older women.

A 2019 study of 16,741 women with a mean age of 72 years found those who averaged around 4,400 steps per day had significantly lower mortality rates when they were followed up more than four years later, compared with the least active women in the study.

Not such a need for speed

The researchers found health benefits were not affected by walking pace (based on the peak steps per minute over a 30-minute period) or intensity (the total time with over 100 steps per minute).

These findings corroborate a 2020 publication and further confirm the WHO’s 2020 physical activity report that tells us “every move counts”. Such messaging is echoed in Australia’s Move it campaign.

Research has shown walking to increase our individual speed could be more important than absolute speed — emphasising the goal to challenge ourselves while out walking for exercise.

What about during lockdown?

A large UK study shows prolonged lockdown conditions may limit our movement to 3,500 steps a day. And we know less physical activity not only affects physical health, but also mental health.

Exercise during lockdown is considered an essential activity by national and international authorities — as important as obtaining food and medical care.

For the millions of Australians in lockdown right now, this new study brings positive news and a more achievable goal for protecting their health.

There is no one-size fits all when it comes to fitness. And there are many different innovative ways to stay active while we’re at home.

Just keep walking

For those people who don’t have mobility issues, walking provides therapeutic benefits and is an excellent activity for health. It is free of charge, expends energy at any pace, can be done all year round and is a habit forming activity.

While it is estimated more than a quarter of the world’s population is physically inactive, an easy and achievable solution might be right on our doorstep.

Whether we walk or do other physical activities, it is important we do so at a speed and intensity appropriate to our personal abilities and physical capacity.

More research is needed to understand the potential long-term health benefits across the lifespan of light-intensity activities such as household activities like gardening, watering the garden or vacuuming.

But evidence continues to affirm that stepping to the beat of your own drum can ensure health benefits, prevent premature death and set attainable benchmarks to make us want to keep active and motivated to continue.

Public health messaging has emphasised the need to sit less and move more. Events like STEPtember add to heightened public awareness around the health benefits of physical activity and present an opportunity to focus on efficient ways to be active.

Whether you take 7,000 or more steps a day, the most important message is every single step counts.

Written by Matthew Ahmadi. From The Conversation.

If you care about exercise, please read studies about doing exercise this way may strongly benefit your heart health and findings of no pain, no gain in exercise for this common artery disease.

For more information about exercise and your health, please see recent studies about losing weight through exercise and results showing that this exercise is key to improving older people’s longevity.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move It#Cerebral Palsy#Exercise#Australians#Japanese#Yamasa Corporation
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
NUTRITION
EatThis

These Two Things Increase Your Risk of an Early Death, Says Study

Identifying factors that can contribute to early death is important for a variety of reasons—namely because it can help extend your life. Per a World Health Organization's Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study led by Christopher Murray, of the University of Washington, there are four factors—poor diet, high blood pressure, obesity, and tobacco use—that are the primary causes of early death, defined as occurring before age 86, in the United States. Now, a new study has found that two other factors combined together can significantly increase a person's risk of early death. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
New York Post

Lose weight and improve your gut health with Probulin TrimSynergy

Maintaining proper gut health is vital for supporting functions such as immune and digestive health, regulating metabolism and weight and maintaining energy. Probulin TrimSynergy acts as an aid to promote gut health, which, in turn, supports your overall wellbeing. While the body has ways of improving gut bacteria for a...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Longevity
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
HEALTH
EatThis

7 Tips That Improve Your Memory, According to Science

In today's short-attention-span world, it's easy to filter out important things you should remember. Doing so can be dangerous. You need to keep your mind sharp as your body ages, to stave off disease—in fact, Alzheimer's disease remains one of the top 10 causes of death in America, responsible for 121,499 souls last year. To protect yourself, follow these essential 7 tips that improve your memory, according to science. Some of them are even fun to do. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Habit That Quadruples Risk Of Dying From COVID

People with this habit are four times more likely to die from COVID. Walking slowly is a warning sign of contracting severe COVID-19 and is linked to a higher risk of death, a study has found. Slow walkers are twice as likely to develop a severe coronavirus infection and four...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Eye conditions linked to heightened risk of dementia

Age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease are linked to an increased risk of dementia, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Vision impairment can be one of the first signs of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is believed to accelerate its progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Simple changes to diet could put Type 2 diabetes into remission for patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Type 2 diabetes is a condition that can stick with patients for their entire lives. Despite this serious impact on blood sugar, researchers say people can effectively treat diabetes, and even reverse it in some cases, by making dietary changes. That’s the new finding by a team from the University of British Columbia.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

7,000 steps a day can dramatically cut risk of heart disease, premature death in middle-aged adults

AMHERST, Mass. — Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70 percent, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.
AMHERST, MA
WGN TV

Study finds you need fewer than 10,000 steps each day to keep your heart healthy

CHICAGO — Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70%, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Is Your Goal to Walk 10,000 Steps? Science Shows We Need A Lot Fewer

Registering 10,000 steps a day with a pedometer is a fine goal that deserves celebration, but far from being a doctor-recommended dose of activity, it’s actually a complete myth. The good news is that for most people whose physical activity is limited to walking, one need only accumulate between 4,500...
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

Aspirin could cut cancer death by 20%, study finds

In a recent study published in ecancermedicalscience, researchers found patients with a wide range of cancers who take aspirin as part of their treatment could help to reduce their risk of death by 20%. They carried out a systematic review of 118 published studies in patients with 18 different cancers.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy