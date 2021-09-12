CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What a Root Canal Costs in 5 Countries

By Natasha Gabrielle
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need dental work, an international dental tourism trip might help you save a lot of money. With the high cost of medical and dental care in the United States, even with insurance, many people travel abroad to get the care they need. Some countries are top spots for dental procedures like root canals due to their lower costs. If you plan well, you may be able to get the dental procedure you need, plus take a vacation, for less than the cost of getting the work done stateside. Find out how much it costs to get a root canal in other countries.

Last one cost me $1000 after the root canal that also cost $1000

Last one cost me $1000 after the root canal that also cost $1000 ** -- AZHokie59 09/04/2021 11:46AM. TSO & I are dining with the good Dr. and Mrs. @DonHo-kieHi tonite. -- PhotoHokieNC 09/04/2021 10:52AM. Only a side gig for him now. No longer deals with insurance, so if you......
