Here's What a Root Canal Costs in 5 Countries

If you need dental work, an international dental tourism trip might help you save a lot of money. With the high cost of medical and dental care in the United States, even with insurance, many people travel abroad to get the care they need. Some countries are top spots for dental procedures like root canals due to their lower costs. If you plan well, you may be able to get the dental procedure you need, plus take a vacation, for less than the cost of getting the work done stateside. Find out how much it costs to get a root canal in other countries.