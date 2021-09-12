CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: On that awful day, we all came together

Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 20 years since terror was unleashed on American soil in a way few could have imagined. The country was left reeling as it took stock of the damage wrought by the destruction of the World Trade Center towers, the attack on the Pentagon, and the downing of United Airlines Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 Americans died that day.

