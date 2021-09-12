CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, WA

William Duane Brown

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam (Bill) Duane Brown, 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 11, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born May 26, 1936, to Doris and Ted Brown in Walla Walla. He lived in Lewiston, ID as a young child before moving to Dayton. He attended Dayton schools and graduated in 1955. He married the love of his life, Joi Fanciullo, August 16, 1958. After high school he worked at Dayton Green Giant as a Raw Product Flow foreman until he was drafted into the Army becoming a switchboard wireman. He had many fond memories of his 2 years at Fort Dix, making long-time friends. The completion of his tour of duty gave he and Joi a chance for a cross county adventure with more lasting memories driving from New Jersey back to Dayton in their new Rambler. After returning to Dayton, he was employed by Green Giant in Waitsburg as a records clerk. He worked his way up through many positions including Label and Ship Foreman and Warehouse Supervisor. During this time Bill and Joi happily welcomed their daughters, Colleen and Brenda. After Waitsburg Green Giant was closed, he was employed by Smith Canning and Freezing holding the positions of Warehouse Supervisor, Personnel Manager, and Assistant Plant Manager.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Dayton, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dayton Green Giant#Rambler#Waitsburg Green Giant#Warehouse Supervisor#Eagles#The Dayton Creamery

Comments / 0

Community Policy