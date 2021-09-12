William Duane Brown

William (Bill) Duane Brown, 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 11, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born May 26, 1936, to Doris and Ted Brown in Walla Walla. He lived in Lewiston, ID as a young child before moving to Dayton. He attended Dayton schools and graduated in 1955. He married the love of his life, Joi Fanciullo, August 16, 1958. After high school he worked at Dayton Green Giant as a Raw Product Flow foreman until he was drafted into the Army becoming a switchboard wireman. He had many fond memories of his 2 years at Fort Dix, making long-time friends. The completion of his tour of duty gave he and Joi a chance for a cross county adventure with more lasting memories driving from New Jersey back to Dayton in their new Rambler. After returning to Dayton, he was employed by Green Giant in Waitsburg as a records clerk. He worked his way up through many positions including Label and Ship Foreman and Warehouse Supervisor. During this time Bill and Joi happily welcomed their daughters, Colleen and Brenda. After Waitsburg Green Giant was closed, he was employed by Smith Canning and Freezing holding the positions of Warehouse Supervisor, Personnel Manager, and Assistant Plant Manager.