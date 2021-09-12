CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What happened to the missing pieces of the solar system?

By Universe Today
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEArS_0bteNHUb00
This artwork shows a rocky planet being bombarded by comets. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

The early solar system was an especially violent place.

The terrestrial planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars) likely formed by suffering countless collisions between planetesimals.

But the material left over from all those collisions should have remained in orbit around the sun, where it would’ve eventually found itself in the asteroid belt. But the belt contains no such record of that process.

What happened to the missing pieces of the solar system?

Two researchers from Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, former NewSpace Postdoctoral Fellow Travis Gabriel and doctoral student Harrison Allen-Sutter, conducted extensive computer simulations of the early solar system to track what happened to the debris when planetesimals collided.

“Most researchers focus on the direct effects of impacts, but the nature of the debris has been underexplored,” Allen-Sutter said.

Gabriel and Allen-Sutter discovered that the energies released during a massive collision were sufficient to vaporize the debris.

So rather than sending big chunks flying wide, the leftovers were atomized. That has could more easily escape the solar system, never to be seen again.

Their work has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“It has long since been understood that numerous large collisions are required to form Mercury, Venus, Earth, the moon and perhaps Mars,” said Gabriel, who is the principal investigator of this project.

“But the tremendous amount of impact debris expected from this process is not observed in the asteroid belt, so it has always been a paradoxical situation.”

This new insight also helps us understand the formation and early evolution of the moon.

“After forming from debris bound to the Earth, the moon would have also been bombarded by the ejected material that orbits the sun over the first hundred million years or so of the moon’s existence,” Gabriel said.

“If this debris was solid, it could compromise or strongly influence the moon’s early formation, especially if the collision was violent. If the material was in gas form, however, the debris may not have influenced the early moon at all.”

Since all records of these collisions appear to have been lost, Gabriel and Allen-Sutter hope to look next to other solar systems.

“There is growing evidence that certain telescope observations may have directly imaged giant impact debris around other stars,” Gabriel said.

“Since we cannot go back in time to observe the collisions in our solar system, these astrophysical observations of other worlds are a natural laboratory for us to test and explore our theory.”

Written by Paul M. Sutter.

Source: Universe Today.

scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
#The Solar System#Earth#Mercury#Newspace#Universe Today
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
dailygalaxy.com

“The Yeti” –A Monster Galaxy Accidentally Discovered at Dawn of the Universe

In 2019, astronomers accidentally discovered the faint, shimmering blob of a monster galaxy cloaked in dust and a lot of mystery in the early universe. Like a cosmic Yeti, the scientific community generally regarded these galaxies as folklore, given the lack of evidence of their existence, but astronomers in the United States and Australia managed to snap a picture of the beast for the first time. The discovery provides new insights into the some of the biggest galaxies in the universe.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Chinese astronauts send back stunning images of Earth from Tianhe space station (photos)

China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts have sent back stunning images taken out of small windows of the Tianhe space station module in low-Earth orbit. The three astronauts, the first crewmembers to visit Tianhe, have been aboard the module since June 17. The crew have completed two extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks, and carried out a range of experiments, but China's human spaceflight agency has only recently released images taken by the astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA confirms thousands of massive, ancient volcanic eruptions on Mars

Some volcanoes can produce eruptions so powerful they release oceans of dust and toxic gases into the air, blocking out sunlight and changing a planet's climate for decades. By studying the topography and mineral composition of a portion of the Arabia Terra region in northern Mars, scientists recently found evidence for thousands of such eruptions, or "super eruptions," which are the most violent volcanic explosions known.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface. There are three main types of natural diamonds. The first are lithospheric diamonds, which form in the lithospheric layer around 150 to 250 kilometers (93 - 155 miles) below the surface of Earth. These are by far the most common, and probably the type of diamond you'd...
SCIENCE
Astronomy.com

When north goes south: Is Earth's magnetic field flipping?

Something odd is happening to Earth’s magnetic field. Over the last 200 years, it’s been slowly weakening and shifting its magnetic north pole (where a compass points, not to be confused with the geographic north pole) from the Canadian Arctic toward Siberia. In recent decades, however, that slow shift south has quickened — reaching speeds upwards of 30 miles per year (48 kilometers per year). Could we be on the brink of a geomagnetic reversal, in which the magnetic north and south poles swap places?
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Technique Yields Extraordinary Results – Limits on Long-Theorized “Fifth Force” of Nature

Using a groundbreaking new technique at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an international collaboration led by NIST researchers has revealed previously unrecognized properties of technologically crucial silicon crystals and uncovered new information about an important subatomic particle and a long-theorized fifth force of nature. By aiming subatomic...
CHEMISTRY
LiveScience

Does the moon rotate?

Every 24 hours, Earth's surface is bathed in darkness and sunshine as the planet completes a single day. Sunrise and sunset happen like clockwork as Earth rotates steadily on its axis. But what about Earth's satellite, the moon — does it rotate, too?. The answer is yes, the moon rotates,...
ASTRONOMY
Baltimore Times

Supernova Observed For The Third Time Due To Curved Space, And Scientists Predict A Fourth Sighting

The light from the death of a star 10 billion years ago has finally reached Earth, with scientists recording three separate sightings and predicting a fourth. Einstein’s theory of relativity claims that gravity is not an independent force but the result of space and time being warped by the presence of a mass. So it is the curving of space, caused by heavy objects, that makes planets spin around stars and bends light beams.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Studying the moon's oldest geologic imprints

New Curtin research has found the moon may have been subjected to much greater impacts from asteroids and other bodies than previously thought, building on our understanding of the moon's earliest geologic evolution. Published in Nature Communications, the research provides a greater insight of how the oldest impact events on...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

