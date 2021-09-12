Borussia Dortmund II beaten by FC Magdeburg in top of the table clash

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly look to evaluate Reinier’s future after the first half of the season. And a premature end to the loan deal is also possible. Reinier has found playing time hard to come by since joining Borussia Dortmund on a two year loan deal from Real Madrid last summer. The 19 year old has been limited to just 20 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Yellows, and has started just one game so far. And the BVB bosses will reportedly look to make a decision on his future in January.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO