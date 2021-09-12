Borussia Dortmund II beaten by FC Magdeburg in top of the table clash
Two goals in six second half minutes saw Borussia Dortmund II suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to 3. Liga leaders FC Magdeburg. Borussia Dortmund II faced the biggest test of their season so far on Saturday, as they went up against the in-form FC Magdeburg. Led by former HSV head coach Christian Titz, Magdeburg have made an excellent start to the season and went into the game sitting pretty at the top of the 3. Liga standings.bvbbuzz.com
