CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Piers Morgan accused of ‘trying to take credit for’ Emma Raducanu’s historic US Open win

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvaVs_0bteN7ka00

Piers Morgan has been criticised after doubling down on comments he made about 18-year-old tennis player Emma Raducanu .

Raducanu won the final of the US Open last night (11 September), becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977.

Earlier this year, Morgan appeared to criticise Raducanu after she withdrew from Wimbledon , having suffered breathing difficulties midway through a match.

Morgan said that the teenager “couldn’t handle the pressure” and needed to “toughen up”, denying that she was “brave”. His comments were criticised by figures including England footballer Gary Lineker and tennis player Andy Murray .

In the wake of Raducanu’s historic US Open win, Twitter users revisited Morgan’s old comments, with one person writing sarcastically: “This aged well.”

“It did, yes,” Morgan replied.

Another person wrote: “A bad day for Piers Morgan means a huge win for mankind. Maybe people should try a little more to encourage young talents instead of dragging them down.”

This prompted another response from Morgan, who wrote: “A bad day? I’ve been totally vindicated. She took my advice and won.”

“Imagine if @EmmaRaducanu had taken Twitter’s advice & carried on ‘bravely’ and ‘heroically’ quitting and losing… thank God she’s made of tougher stuff & realised that winners don’t quit & have to learn how to handle the pressure,” wrote Morgan in another tweet. “That’s why she’s Champion today. Congrats Emma.”

However, a large number of comments in response to Morgan’s tweet were critical, with some accusing the former Good Morning Britain presenter of “trying to take credit for her win”.

“She’s a heck of a lot tougher than a guy who walked off on air because someone disagreed with him. A real champion!” wrote one person.

“Stop embarrassing yourself, Piers. You don’t actually think she listened to you directly, do you?” wrote another.

“Keep digging Piers,” wrote someone else. “Congrats Emma – what a superstar you are.”

Comments / 11

Ia Lewis
4d ago

...that double chin does more flapping than his mouth.. he should look into that ☺

Reply(1)
7
Hidenstar67
4d ago

Notice how it's always women his flapping his gums about. He needs an asswipin. Enough is Enough!

Reply
4
boo boo
4d ago

What has this guy ever done with anything but his mouth?

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: Andy Roddick says ‘stop overreacting’ over medical timeout row

Former tennis star Andy Roddick has told people to ‘stop overreacting’ to Emma Raducanu’s medical break in the US Open final.Brit Raducanu skidded to try and return Leylah Fernandez’s shot during the last game of the match which resulted in the 18-year-old’s knee bleeding.At this point, Raducanu was leading by one set and five games to three in the second. Fernandez was on the verge of breaking her opponent when the break came in, with some claiming it had an influence on the match.Roddick disagreed and tweeted: “Everyone trying to kill joy by overreacting to the stoppage in play...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Piers Morgan
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: Why the British tennis star’s parents were not at the US Open final

Britain finds itself well and truly in the grip of Raducanumania this weekend after teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada to become Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years.Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the first British woman to reach that height since Virginia Wade won that same tournament in 1977.Raducanu was actually born in Ontario, Canada, on 13 November 2002 to Ian and Renee Raducanu, Romanian and Chinese finance industry professionals who subsequently relocated to London when their daughter was just...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#British
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: John McEnroe stands by controversial Wimbledon comments

John McEnroe was met with a backlash after his comments about Emma Raducanu when she retired from Wimbledon in July but the American said he was “very supportive” of her at the time and praised the Briton for her stunning US Open victory. Making her major debut, Raducanu retired from...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu opens up about her childhood in Vogue interview: ‘I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all’

Emma Raducanu is quickly becoming one of Britain’s most talented and exciting athletes.On Thursday, the 18-year-old made history when she beat Maria Sakkari in the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.If Raducanu wins in the final on Sunday, where she will play against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez, 19, she will become the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968.Speaking to British Vogue, Raducanu explained how playing tennis completely changed her life from a young age. “I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all,”...
TENNIS
FanSided

Emma Raducanu’s magical win at US Open is simply great for the game

The unlikely teenage dream final between fearless underdogs Fernandez and Cinderella winner Raducanu is hopefully the start of a fascinating rivalry. The last British woman to win a grand slam was Virginia Wade, who triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977. Wade was right there cheering on the 18-year-old Emma Raducanu at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the next British female player to make history, winning her first major almost 45 years later.
TENNIS
Reuters

McEnroe stands by Raducanu comments, lauds her US Open triumph

Sept 15 (Reuters) - John McEnroe was met with a backlash after his comments about Emma Raducanu when she retired from Wimbledon in July but the American said he was "very supportive" of her at the time and praised the Briton for her stunning U.S. Open victory. Making her major...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy