For the first time since 2017, the Panthers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 and can make it 3-0 with a win over the Houston Texans (1-1) Thursday night. The last time that happened? Yes, 2015, when the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl. This team is a long way from that, but a win here could give it a much-needed confidence boost before its game with the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO