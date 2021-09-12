Headlines: Two New 9-11 Monuments Unveiled in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting…A solemn ceremony in Northumberland County marked the 20th anniversary of the attack and served to showcase two new monuments for the area. First responders and community members from in and around Shamokin gathered Saturday morning to remember those who died in the September 11th attacks. The Patriot’s Day Memorial walk and service honored those who serve locally as firefighters, police officers, and other first responders were recognized for their courage on the job. This year’s event featured the surprise unveiling of two new monuments soon to be on display in the region. They were fashioned using steel from the rubble left behind when the twin towers collapsed. The phrase “never forget” is featured prominently on the surface of the steel. Retired New York City firefighter Tony Tomesheski was the guest speaker at the service.