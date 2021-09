We've mentioned time and time again how BMW's recent designs have been polarizing at best, and it's a pity. The automaker responsible for beauties like the Z8 and the 507 seems to have lost its way, but we sometimes forget that this is not the first era in which BMW has made quirky cars that aren't instantly attractive. Perhaps that is why it's a good idea to look back at some of these designs, to help us see that BMW can find its way back from the abyss. Proof of its highs and lows is the BMW 7 Series. While the current model is not exactly pretty, the two-tone one that Karl Lagerfeld designed in the 90s was undeniably breathtaking.

