Fancy organising an international art event, during a global pandemic, on an abandoned island? This was the daunting task that fell to those behind the first Helsinki Biennial, a first-of-its-kind indoor/outdoor experience set on Vallisaari, a former military island in the picturesque Helsinki archipelago, bringing together contemporary artists from around the world. The result? An international extravaganza which – two months in – has outstripped even the expectations of its organisers, and simultaneously brought life and meaning back to a forgotten island with a chequered past.

