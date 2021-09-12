Obituaries for September 12
Andres “Nato” Agan Jr., 83, of Arizona died Aug. 30 at home. Born in Olaa, he was a retired U.S. Air Force senior master sargeant, retired information specialist for the State Department and member of Sons of Norway, Filipino Veterans and Air Force Vets, Vietnam Vets, and Magicians Club in Las Vegas. Mass 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hawi. Burial with military honors noon at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing required. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by daughter, Andrea Hieger; brother, Nathan Agan; sisters, Marlene Manzano, Charlotte Agan-Paiva, Brenda Okano, Laura Medeiros, Isabel “Pudgie” Smith, Liberty “Lee” Rivera and Paula “PJ” Hall; two grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
