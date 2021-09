Some unfortunate news for fans who were looking forward to getting their hands on the Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Physical Edition later this month. Serenity Forge has announced a second delay for their physical edition release of the game, pushing it further back to October 8th 2021. In a statement posted on Twitter, the publisher explained that the delay was due to logistical challenges presented due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That said, Serenity Forge reassured fans that there will be no further delays after this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO