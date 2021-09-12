CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano Watch: Mapping Kilauea’s Gas Emissions

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge quantities of volcanic gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and hydrogen sulfide (H2S), are released into the atmosphere during volcanic eruptions. But even between eruptions, smaller amounts of the same gases continue to escape and can provide important clues about the current state of the volcano and the underlying magma. But to measure them, you first must identify where gas is coming from.

