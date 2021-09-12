TMT project manager makes presentation
While construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea has yet to begin, work on the project continues around the world. TMT Project Manager Fengchuan Liu, who replaced previous manager Gordon Squires earlier this year, on Thursday made a presentation to the American Council of Engineering Companies of Hawaii, where he revealed that 82% of TMT’s key subsystems have reached their final design or fabrication phases.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
