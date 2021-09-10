GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Aerosmith Swagger On Stage, Win GRAMMY For Best Rock Performance For "Livin' On The Edge" In 1994
What do you expect Aerosmith to do when they win big at the GRAMMYs? Bow reverentially in black-tie attire and retire to the parlor for a spot of English Breakfast?. No, when presenters Vanessa Williams and Meat Loaf announce that the Bad Boys from Boston won the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for "Livin' On The Edge," the fivesome stroll onstage looking like a biker gang—as if they're ready to rock Madison Square Garden.www.grammy.com
Comments / 0