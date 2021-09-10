CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Aerosmith Swagger On Stage, Win GRAMMY For Best Rock Performance For "Livin' On The Edge" In 1994

By Morgan Enos
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you expect Aerosmith to do when they win big at the GRAMMYs? Bow reverentially in black-tie attire and retire to the parlor for a spot of English Breakfast?. No, when presenters Vanessa Williams and Meat Loaf announce that the Bad Boys from Boston won the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for "Livin' On The Edge," the fivesome stroll onstage looking like a biker gang—as if they're ready to rock Madison Square Garden.

