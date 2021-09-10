GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Aerosmith Swagger On Stage, Win GRAMMY For Best Rock Performance For "Livin' On The Edge" In 1994

The BTS single “Butter” spent nine weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest running chart-topper of the year so far. And now it’s officially Billboard’s Song of the Summer for 2021 based on its overall performance on the Hot 100 between Memorial Day and Labor Day (which this year covered the charts dated from June 12 through September 11). And that could be a good sign for their Grammy chances to come. Billboard’s Song of the Summer correlates strongly with nominations for Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Five out of the last...

