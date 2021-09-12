CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Where Will Sea Limited Be in 5 Years?

By Leo Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Sea’s stock has generated a 23-bagger gain since its IPO.
  • Its gaming and e-commerce businesses are still growing.
  • Sea’s losses are widening and its valuation is high, but its core markets are still expanding.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) went public nearly four years ago at $15 per share. The Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce didn't initially attract much attention, but it's now worth about $350 per share.

Sea's business seemed wobbly at first, but the robust growth of its gaming unit Garena and its e-commerce marketplace Shopee silenced the bears. Its revenue rose 20% in 2017, then surged 100% in 2018, 163% in 2019, and 101% in 2020. Analysts anticipate another 104% growth this year.

Sea's breakneck sales growth convinced many investors to overlook its widening net losses and high valuations. But can Sea maintain its multibagger momentum over the next five years?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2beO_0bteJgDo00
Image source: Getty Images.

The best-case scenario for Sea

Sea's near-term growth relies on three main things: Shopee's continued growth as Southeast Asia's top e-commerce marketplace, Shopee's ability to keep reducing its adjusted EBITDA losses per order, and the longevity of Garena's hit self-developed battle royale game Free Fire.

Sea's longer-term growth will rely on Shopee's overseas expansion into new markets like Latin America, the expansion of its nascent SeaMoney fintech ecosystem with new digital payment services, and the diversification of Garena's first-party gaming business with new hit games.

Growing faster than its top markets

Southeast Asia's e-commerce market grew from $5 billion in 2015 (the year Shopee was launched) to $62 billion in 2020, according to Statista Research, and could be worth $172 billion by 2025.

If Shopee matches that CAGR of 22.6%, Sea's e-commerce revenue would rise from $2.2 billion in 2020 to $6.1 billion in 2025. However, Shopee could easily outpace the broader market, especially if it pulls more shoppers away from Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Lazada and gains more shoppers in Latin America.

Morgan Stanley expects the Latin American e-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of 21% between 2019 and 2025, so there could still be plenty of room for Shopee to expand in the shadow of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Latin America's leading e-commerce company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CM6g_0bteJgDo00
Image source: Getty Images.

As for Garena, Free Fire's popularity in Southeast Asia and Latin America made it the most downloaded mobile game in the world last year, according to App Annie.

Between 2020 and 2025, Research and Markets estimates the Southeast Asian gaming market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, while Mordor Intelligence expects the Latin American mobile gaming market to expand at a CAGR of 10.5%. If Garena grows at a comparable CAGR of 10%, Sea's annual gaming revenue could rise from $2.0 billion in 2020 to $3.2 billion in 2025.

Therefore, Sea merely needs to match the average industry growth rates to more than double its revenue from $4.4 billion in 2020 to nearly $10 billion in 2025. However, analysts already expect Sea's revenue to hit $8.9 billion this year and increase 49% to $13.3 billion next year -- so Shopee and Garena will likely grow faster than their respective markets.

What could go wrong?

Sea's top-line growth is impressive, but it won't turn profitable anytime soon. Its adjusted EBITDA turned positive last year, but only because Free Fire generated higher-margin revenue than Shopee -- which continues to book losses on each order. Its SeaMoney fintech segment is also deeply unprofitable.

Free Fire is already four years old, so Garena desperately needs to launch a sequel to Free Fire or another hit mobile game to offset Shopee and SeaMoney's losses. Shopee booked an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.41 per order in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.50 per order in the prior-year quarter, but it could still take years for the online marketplace to break even.

Meanwhile, Lazada -- which lost its crown to Shopee as Southeast Asia's top e-commerce platform in 2019 -- could strike back with aggressive discounts and marketing campaigns. If Shopee gets distracted with its expansion into Latin America, it could lose shoppers to Lazada in its core market.

Simply put, Sea is spinning a lot of plates. Sea's stock is already priced for perfection at over 20 times this year's sales, so dropping any of those plates could cause its stock to crash.

Why Sea's stock could still head higher

I doubt Sea will replicate its post-IPO gains over the next five years, since its valuations are already high and its growth should gradually decelerate. However, I believe its price could still triple if Shopee holds Lazada at bay in Southeast Asia and expands across Latin America and Garena launches more hit games.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Where Will Robinhood Markets Be in 5 Years?

Robinhood's stock price is hovering just above its IPO price. Regulatory headwinds have battered the stock, but those concerns are likely overblown. Robinhood could continue to grow like a weed and disrupt legacy brokerages. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been one of the more divisive and volatile initial public offerings (IPOs)...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Morgan Stanley Launch New Crypto Research Team

Morgan Stanley’s new crypto research team features Sheena Shah at its head, while large traditional financial institutions continue their push into the crypto space. The financial services giant and investment bank Morgan Stanley announced a new crypto research team. In addition, the firm announced Sheen Shah as the head of that team.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Sea Limited Stock?

Sea Limited will sell up to $6.9 billion in new shares and convertible notes. Sea’s share count, valuation, and debt levels could continue rising. But its aggressive expansion plans could pay off over the long term. Sea Limited's (NYSE:SE) stock recently pulled back from its all-time high after the Singapore-based...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Limited#Ipo#Ebitda#Seamoney#Statista Research#Cagr#Sea#Latin American#Mercadolibre#Research And Markets#Southeast Asian#Mordor Intelligence
The Motley Fool

How Sea Limited Is Growing Larger Than Life

Sea Limited is growing at astronomical rates, even though it is already a large-cap company. Through continued integration of its products, the company has found unique, sustainable ways to grow its business. Even with strong competition on its back, Sea Limited is finding ways to keep its customers loyal. E-commerce...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

A Few Things I Dislike About Sea Limited's Potential Expansion Into Europe

Today's video focuses on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and its potential expansion into Europe. Online reports started to appear early this week that Sea Limited has plans of expanding into Poland. Sea Limited has not confirmed these claims, but they are appearing a week after previous reports of Sea Limited's expansion into India. Here are some highlights from the video.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Longevity
The Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) surged by 22.5% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gaming and e-commerce company's stock has surged by 72.6% since the beginning of the year and continues to scale new all-time highs. So what. Sea Limited reported a stellar set of...
STOCKS
gcaptain.com

Cost of Shipping Cars By Sea at a 13-Year High

The cost of moving cars across the ocean is surging. Vessels that carry autos and industrial machinery fetched their highest rates since 2008 in August, according to Clarksons Research Services. Stretched global supply chains and a worldwide recovery in car sales during 2021 have contributed to a surge in rates, according to Torbjorn Wist, chief financial officer at Oslo-listed car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA.
TRAFFIC
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
washingtonnewsday.com

As a result of the pandemic, Asia’s “ghost kitchens” are booming.

As a result of the pandemic, Asia’s “ghost kitchens” are booming. Chefs plate dishes that will never be served in a restaurant in an industrial unit on the outskirts of Taipei: welcome to the world of “ghost kitchens.”. The “Amazonification” of commercial kitchens was well underway even before the pandemic...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Indonesia's August exports, trade surplus hit record as resources boom

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's exports hit a record high of $21.42 billion in August, boosted by surging commodity shipments, helping Southeast Asia's biggest economy post its largest ever monthly trade surplus, official data showed. Robust exports helped Indonesia pull out of recession in the second quarter, but analysts say its recovery...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Factbox-How Macau is revising its multi-billion dollar gaming industry

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau's government begins a 45-day public consultation on Wednesday to gauge public opinion on changes to its gaming law ahead of the rebidding process of its multi-billion dollar casinos next year. WHAT IS HAPPENING?. Casino operators Sands China (OTC:SCHYY), Wynn Macau (OTC:WYNMF), Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings...
GAMBLING
pulse2.com

AMZN Stock: $4,250 Price Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target of $4,250 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target of $4,250 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan had initiated coverage of Amazon.com with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Citi leads $15 million Series A for crypto data startup Amberdata

Amberdata, a crypto-focused data startup, has raised a $15 million Series A funding round led by Citi. Other participants in the funding round include Franklin Templeton, Rovida Kruptos Assets and Galaxy Digital. The firm said that GoldenTree Asset Management executives, as well as existing investor HWVP, also led the round.
MARKETS
hotelnewsresource.com

For August Dubai's Hotel Performance Was Up from July

Dubai’s hotel performance was up from the prior month, according to preliminary August 2021 data from STR. Each of the three key performance metrics will come in lower than the pre-pandemic comparables from August 2019: occupancy (67.9%), ADR (AED380.68) and RevPAR (AED258.52). However, Dubai has been one of the top performing global markets ahead of Expo 2020.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy