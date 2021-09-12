CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary of the attacks

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, several celebrities including Bruce Springsteen paid tributes to the victims of the World Trade Center terror attacks. As per Variety, veteran singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen gave an emotional live performance of 'I'll See You in My Dreams'...

www.dallassun.com

