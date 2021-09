If you have bought chicken from a select number of brands over the past ten years, you might be eligible for compensation. Consumers might be eligible to receive cash back as part of a $181 million class action settlement due to a pricing scheme where several poultry companies allegedly conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken while violating consumer antitrust laws at the state and federal levels, according to NBC News Chicago.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO