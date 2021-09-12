CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

'It all starts tomorrow': Can N.C. State lean on maturity and experience to move past dismal Mississippi State loss?

Gaston Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE — Devin Leary decided to focus on the positives after his N.C State team suffered a 24-10 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State. The redshirt sophomore wasn't ignoring the negatives, and there were many on Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. Enough for head coach Dave Doeren to mention putting several bullets in his foot when it came to offensive execution.

