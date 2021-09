When Major League Baseball released the 2021 schedule, showing the second round of the Subway Series would take place at Citi Field during the weekend when the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks took place, the Mets knew they had to deliver a ceremony which struck the right tone. While the team struggled on the field to the consternation of their fans this past season, they came through with flying colors as far as 9/11 was concerned.

