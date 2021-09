These are the five Browns’ players who showed up against the Chiefs. The Browns are 0-1 but that’s ok. There’s an air of confidence around this team that hasn’t been there before. Maybe that’s because the Chiefs are behind the team and the Texans are on the horizon, a team many expect to be at the top of the draft. It could also be that maybe the Browns have a head coach in place who breathes confidence into his players.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO