Injuries to quarterbacks at Georgia and South Carolina presented opportunity that thrust a couple of well-traveled players back in the limelight. Stetson Bennett’s story is hard to top — from walk-on and scout teamer, to junior college transfer and then back to Athens on scholarship, to surprise five-game starter last season to replaced and then almost forgotten by most until Georgia needed his experience when JT Daniels was sidelined last week.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO