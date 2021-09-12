Stories to tell: Visit to nursing home leads to a treasured friendship
Several years ago, my niece, Nicole, called to ask a favor. This is something she rarely does. Nicole is a talented and smart physical therapist. She is so smart, in fact, that she earned a seven-year degree in six. In science. The only ancestors in my family who knew anything about science used that knowledge to make moonshine. And, to be honest, they didn’t realize science had anything to do with fermenting.www.onlineathens.com
