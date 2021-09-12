CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Taliban tracked down and killed 4 Afghan counterterrorism agents, in one case pulling out all their fingernails, report says

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Taliban soldiers stand near vehicles parked near the destroyed Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) base in Deh Sabz district northeast of Kabul on September 6, 2021.

AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

Elite Taliban death squads have tracked down and killed at least four Afghan counterterrorism agents since August 22, The Sunday Times reported.

The men were members of two units working out of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and had been trained by British and US forces, the newspaper said.

A brother of one of those killed told The Sunday Times the Taliban came for his brother at their home outside Kabul in August.

"My brother was shot three times in the head and once in the chest and I was shot twice in the left shoulder and arm," the man said, per the newspaper. "I don't know how I survived."

Another of the four men killed had all his fingernails pulled out before he was shot, The Sunday Times said.

A senior manager working at the headquarters of the NDS told The Sunday Times that the Taliban took possession of laptops and paperwork from the headquarters after taking Kabul on August 15.

The manager told the newspaper that the Taliban are using the information to try and track down former NDS agents.

The man added that the Taliban have pretended to be British embassy officials in their efforts to track people down.

News of the deaths comes as little surprise given the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan has been characterized by violence .

The Taliban are accused of murdering a pregnant woman in front of her family on September 4, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, Taliban fighters whipped and beat a group of Afghan women protesting the all-male interim government, CNN reported .

Earlier this month, the Taliban also raped and beat a gay man after they lured him to meet them, ITV reported .

At least four people protesting Taliban rule have been killed by the group, Ravina Shamdasani, the UN's rights spokesperson, said this week.

"We have seen a reaction from the Taliban, which has unfortunately been severe," Shamdasani said.

Common Sense 1
4d ago

Sorry to hear that. But I voted for Trump for many reasons. Joe Biden is a decrepit COWARD and He's ready to toss all of us under a bus because he's easily persuaded by a few million dollars. USA is in big trouble with this maggot as president

Reply(21)
59
Marie Horgan
4d ago

Taliban are seed of Satan! Their praying will not save them. God will punish them along with all the other terrorists that kill & hurt people. Can't wait for the day of judgment on them!

Reply(8)
14
Truth8821
3d ago

Biden should be jailed for treason and treated like the flea riddled dog that he is. This is a man purposely ruining the US for nefarious reasons and he needs to go. This man is the closest thing the US has had to a dictator.

Reply(1)
27
