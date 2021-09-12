CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Civil Beat’s Salary Database Tells Us About The Embattled Auditor’s Office

Editor’s note: Civil Beat is updating its Public Employee Salaries Database for the 2022 fiscal year that began July 1. Click here to see the latest from all state agencies, as well as all information for prior fiscal years dating back to 2011 and a portal to related articles. We’ll update with county data as it comes in.

