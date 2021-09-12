CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL
 4 days ago
Iran Nuclear IAEA Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, center, speaks with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, left, upon his arrival at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, sits at right. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP) (Uncredited)

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, potentially averting a diplomatic showdown this week.

The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran still leaves the watchdog in the same position it has faced since February, however.

Tehran holds all recordings at its sites as negotiations over the U.S. and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled in Vienna. Meanwhile, Iran is now enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.

“We had a major, major communication breakdown with Iran, which, of course, is something we cannot afford, having so many important issues that we need to solve,” Grossi told reporters on his return from Tehran. "And I think that was solved."

Eslami described the negotiations between Iran and the Vienna-based IAEA as “sheerly technical” without any room for politics. He said Grossi would return to Iran soon to talk with officials, without elaborating. Also left unsaid was whether Iran would hand over copies of the older recordings, which Tehran had threatened previously to destroy.

“The memory cards are sealed and kept in Iran, according to the routine,” Eslami said. ”New memory cards will be installed in cameras. That is a routine and natural trend in the agency’s monitoring system.”

A joint statement released by the IAEA and Iran confirmed the understanding, saying only that “the way and the timing are agreed by the two sides.”

Grossi said the agreement would ensure “continuity of knowledge" that would ensure the watchdog can piece together the data it needs in future.

“The reconstruction and the coming together of the jigsaw puzzle will come when there is an agreement at the JCPOA level,” he said, a reference to the talks on reviving the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers. “But at that time, we will have all this information and there will not have been a gap.”

The announcement could buy time for Iran ahead of an IAEA board meeting this week in which Western powers had been arguing for Tehran to be censured over its lack of cooperation with international inspectors. Eslami said Iran would take part in that meeting and its negotiations with the IAEA would continue there.

The IAEA told member states in its confidential quarterly report last week that its verification and monitoring activities have been "seriously undermined" since February by Iran's refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.

The IAEA said certain monitoring and surveillance equipment cannot be left for more than three months without being serviced. It was provided with access this month to four surveillance cameras installed at one site, but one of the cameras had been destroyed and a second had been severely damaged.

Grossi said the broken and damaged cameras would be replaced, but indicated that the technical agreement reached in Tehran was only a stopgap.

“This cannot be a permanent solution,” he said. “If you ask me how many months, how many days, it’s difficult for me to say. But I don’t see this as a long term prospect."

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian ambassador to the IAEA, praised the agreement on Twitter, calling it “technical but very important.”

“It is no less important for Iran to rebuff groundless speculations against it,” Ulyanov wrote.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

President Joe Biden has said he's willing to re-enter the accord, but so far, indirect talks have yet to see success. In the meantime, Iran elected Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as president. Raisi also has said he wants Iran to regain the benefits of the accord, though Tehran in general has struck a tougher pose since his victory.

In Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Nafatli Bennett urged world powers to not "fall into the trap of Iranian deception that will lead to additional concessions" over the impasse. Israel, widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, has long accused Iran of seeking an atomic bomb.

Tehran maintains its program is peaceful, though U.S. intelligence agencies and international inspectors believe the Islamic Republic pursued the bomb in an organized program up until 2003.

“You must not give up on inspecting sites and the most important thing, the most important message is that there must be a time limit,” Bennett said. "The Iranian nuclear program is at the most advanced point ever. ... We must deal with this project.”

Israel is suspected of launching multiple attacks targeting Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, as well as killing a scientist associated with Iran's one-time military nuclear program last year.

From Riyadh, the top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Austria jointly expressed concern over Iran’s nuclear advances, with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg citing “Iran’s failure to allow access for nuclear inspections.”

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem, Isabel DeBre in Dubai and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
The Jewish Press

IAEA Report: Iran Will Have the Bomb in One Month

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued its latest report on Monday, sounding an alarm to the international community and estimating that the time required by Iran to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for one nuclear weapon is as short as one month (Analysis of IAEA Iran Verification and Monitoring Report – September 2021).
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran Urged To Answer IAEA Questions On Undeclared Sites

The head of the UN atomic watchdog has called on Iran to provide explanations for the presence of uranium particles at several undeclared sites and to adhere to its legal obligations with regard to its nuclear program. The lack of progress in clarifying the International Atomic Energy Agency's questions concerning...
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Seeks To Undermine Iran-IAEA Agreement, Preventing Peace

Iran and the United Nation’s atomic-energy watchdog reached a surprise agreement this Sunday following a snap visit by the IAEA to Tehran. This agreement is, however, being quickly overshadowed by allegations from Israeli officials over Iranian offensive actions, regionally, and fear mongering concerning nuclear enrichment. One of the greatest obstacles...
MIDDLE EAST
Joe Biden
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran could have enough fuel for a nuclear weapon within 1 month, new report says

Iran is continuing to enrich and stockpile uranium and stands poised to amass enough fuel for its first nuclear weapon within a month, according to new findings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this week. On Monday, the Institute for Science and International Security issued a report, based on...
SCIENCE
kfgo.com

Iran replaces deputy foreign minister Araqchi who led nuclear talks

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran on Tuesday named Ali Bagheri Kani, a hardline senior diplomat, to replace Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a seasoned pragmatist diplomat and chief negotiator in talks on Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, state media said. Bagheri, who was named deputy foreign minister for political...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

IAEA calls Iran’s treatment of watchdog’s inspectors ‘unacceptable’

VIENNA (Reuters) – The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday described as “unacceptable” incidents in Iran involving its inspectors, in which diplomats say security staff subjected female inspectors to inappropriate searches that the United States is calling harassment. In a first case this year at the Natanz nuclear site, a female...
WORLD
#Un #Nuclear Energy #Nuclear Material #Ap #Iaea #Jcpoa #Russian #Twitter #Israeli #Iranian
Idaho8.com

Iran says it will allow UN nuclear watchdog to service monitoring equipment

Iran will allow inspectors from the UN’s nuclear watchdog to service nuclear monitoring equipment in the country, according to a joint statement by officials from Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agreement comes ahead of a key IAEA meeting on Monday — and has been touted as...
MIDDLE EAST
sacramentosun.com

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Heads To Iran To Salvage Nuclear Talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Iran on September 12 in an attempt to salvage stalled talks between Tehran and the West over the Islamic republic's nuclear program. In a September 11 statement, the IAEA said Director-General Rafael Grossi plans to meet in Tehran with...
WORLD
Berlin, DE
Place
Dubai
Nuclear Weapons
United Nations
Saudi Arabia
hawaiitelegraph.com

U.S. Iran Envoy Travels To Moscow For Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says he is scheduled to meet with the U.S. special envoy for Iran for two days of talks expected to focus on Tehran's nuclear program. Moscow and Washington have been planning the consultations between Ryabkov and U.S. envoy Robert Malley 'for a rather long...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

IAEA says Iran blocking access to nuclear sites, still boosting enrichment

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran is blocking access to some of its nuclear sites and continues to boost its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in its hobbled 2015 deal with world powers.
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

North Korea test fires 2 more missiles, South Korea answers with landmark weapons tests of its own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea responded to the latest provocation with landmark weapons tests of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
WORLD
