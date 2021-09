Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s OK to put up and refill your bird feeders, the local Audubon Society chapter says. Onondaga Audubon had recommended in July that homeowners take down the feeders as a mysterious eye disease crept across the mid-Atlantic states. But it appears the disease never reached New York and has nearly died out elsewhere, the group says.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO