PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Most of today will be dry and even sunny. There will be spot showers here or there with light rain around. At this point, it appears the best chance for rain will come during the late morning and early afternoon hours. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The set-up today is interesting with strong winds out of the southwest expected through the day. Normally you would expect southwest winds to bring warmth, but not in this case. It’s because upper lows are generally wrapped in cool air. ...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO